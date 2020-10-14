Sisters, aged 7 and 4, killed in hit-and-run

New Delhi: Two sisters, aged seven and four years of age respectively were killed by an unidentified vehicle in a hit-and-run while crossing a road in north-west Delhi's Model Town with their family. Police said that their minor brother and a 55-year-old family friend were injured and are still receiving treatment. Police are yet to trace the vehicle and the accused.



The deceased lived with their family in the Burari area whereas Milap Singh (the injured adult) works as a petrol pump operator. Police said the incident was reported on Monday night near Gurudwara Nanak Piao on GT Road. They added that Jaspal Singh, his wife, three children and their friend Milap Singh were going to visit an acquaintance in a car. On the way, they stopped at a CNG station opposite Gurudwara Nanak Pio. "They had come there to meet someone when the incident took place," one official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said Singh got out of the vehicle and proceeded to cross GT Road along with Jaspal Singh's three children when the accident took place. The offending vehicle and its driver are yet to be traced, the police said, adding that they are looking at CCTV footage from the adjoining areas to identify the vehicle and ascertain the sequence of events leading to the fatal crash.

According to police, they got a PCR call at Model Town police station around 11.49 pm about the accident near Gurudwara Nanak Piao by some unknown vehicle. On inquiry, it surfaced that the accident happened while Milap Singh was crossing the road with the three children of his friend Jaspal on GT Road. All four persons, including Singh and three children, were reported to have been injured in the accident.

Initially, two injured children were admitted to Pentamed hospital by their parents and subsequently referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, while Milap Singh and a four-year-old girl child were hospitalised by the PCR vehicle at the Trauma Centre, Civil Line, and referred to Safdarjung hospital. During treatment, the seven-year-old girl admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and her four-year-old sister admitted to Safdarjung hospital succumbed to their injuries, she said.

Singh and the six-year-old injured boy are still undergoing treatment. As per the official, the offending vehicle is still untraceable.

A case under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code has been registered, and efforts are being made to locate the vehicle.