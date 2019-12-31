Sisodia to BJP: Announce rollback of sealing drive

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Monday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to announce a rollback of the sealing drive in Delhi because it has devastated the traders of Delhi. On Monday, the BJP organised a traders' convention at Talkatora Stadium.

In a tweet, Sisodia said, "The traders of Delhi are devastated by the sealing drive of the BJP ruled MCDs. At the traders' convention, the BJP should announce a complete halt of the sealing drive from today itself. The BJP is cheating the traders of Delhi and the trader will not anymore buy the falsehood of the BJP."

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, said, "The businessmen of Delhi were in trouble when we came to power because the tax was increasing and the people used to face torture from the authorities. I believe that if we can give space to the business to do business freely then every businessman is honest. They are forced to become dishonest due to the pressure from the authorities. In Delhi, businessmen also faced the pressure of sealing drive."

Kejirwal also said, "We have worked relentlessly for the betterment of the businessmen and that's why brought down the tax. We have also stopped the raid raj by the authorities. Once, Manish Sisodia visited a market with his family and the owner complained about raids. He took stern action against the inspector concerned and ordered stopping of all such raids. He also gave his WhatsApp no to the businessmen and asked them that if any inspector comes for any business-related raid then they must inform him and he will take actions."

Over 6,000 properties in Delhi were sealed between December 2017 and January 2019.