Sisodia hails School Management Committees, says they are strong pillar of Delhi edu model

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with district and constituency level members of the School Management Committees (SMC) and lauded them for the excellent work that they have done in bringing about the education revolution in the Capital and encouraged them to continue their work.



The Deputy Chief Minister said that the SMC in Delhi is the most successful one in the country and that it now needs to be improved further. "For this to happen, it is necessary to strengthen the working of the committee as well as include more and more parents with the schools to make them a participant in the learning of their children," he said.

Sisodia who is also the Education Minister said that there are four pillars of Delhi's education revolution — honesty, a clear vision of education, an education budget and a successful SMC model. He said SMC's commitment and dedication have made Delhi's education model a success and that is why Delhi's education model is now being discussed both nationally and globally. He said he's worked with the SMC since 2015 with the vision of improving the education system in the city and it has given good results.

The SMCs for the government schools have been strengthened structurally and it has increased the role and participation of parents in the school's administration. The state government schools have over 16,000 active members and over 18,000 active Mitras.

Chairperson of the Education Standing Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Atishi said that while every state has a provision of SMC, it is just on paper. However, in Delhi, it's not the case as Delhi's SMC has worked on the ground to improve the education system.

Atishi said a well-known research institute had in 2015 said in one of its global research reports that community involvement in education is very difficult and that they are not successful.

However, Delhi's SMC has turned this statement upside down with its work and has become one of the most successful community involvement programmes in the education sector globally. She said it is all a result of SMC members' continuous efforts and their commitment to education