Significant increase in cheating & touting cases as flight ops resume at IGIA

new delhi: After the months-long shutdown of the Indira Gandhi International Airport was slowly lifted with the government here slowly allowing passenger flights to operate, cheating and touting cases at the airport started resurfacing with the Delhi Police data showing that over 90 such cases had been registered this year so far.



The latest data available with the police showed that over 100 people had been arrested in these cases and after May 25, when operations resumed at the IGIA, many cases of passport tampering and cheating were registered.

Till July 27, over 55 cases of cheating were reported at the IGIA where fraudsters had tempered with their travel documents or duped people through forgery. "In 41 cases section, 12 PP Act has been added with section 420 of IPC," the data shows. It also revealed that as many as 48 of these cases were solved and 66 people were arrested for cheating.

In one of the cases, reported after flight resumption, 35-year-old Nirmal Singh landed at IGIA airport from Hong Kong and during scrutiny of his travel documents, it was observed that his last departure from India was not recorded which meant that he might have travelled on someone else's passport while departing from India.

"Those who are coming from abroad and involved in such activities are sent to 14 days quarantine," one official said.

Not only that, but the Delhi Police has also registered 37 cases of touting in the last seven months and solved all of them with the arrests of 42 people. "Our teams are regularly keeping a tab on touts and arresting them," an official said. After passengers come out from the airport, these touts park their vehicles near the airport and lure passengers by telling them about cheap hotels, rooms.

Deputy Commissioner of Police at IGIA, Rajeev Ranjan said they are regularly escorting passengers who are landing in Delhi under Vande Bharat missions for medical checkups and also maintaining law and order at IGIA. "Sometimes passengers say that they will not go for quarantine. Few also argue with personnel that they will only go for home quarantine, we deal with several such situations. Every day we escort around 3,000 passengers peacefully," he said.

After a medical checkup, they are sent to quarantine centres where police personnel are deployed to ensure that they do not move out of these centres. "If someone is deported from a foreign country, they are sent for quarantine and extra police personnel are deployed there to ensure that the person does not leave or escape," he said.