Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea rejected

noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district court has dismissed the bail plea of self pro-claimed political leader Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested for allegedly abusing and molesting woman but was later booked under sections of Gangster act.



The hearing was held at the court of Special Judge (Gangster Act) on Friday where Tyagi had requested for bail of a case registered against him under the Gangster Act. The Prosecutor told Court that Tyagi had committed indecency with the woman and has also procured a fake sticker of Uttar Pradesh government which was found on his car.

The court held that there is no reasonable ground available for the court to believe that he is not guilty of such offence in respect of the registered charge against the applicant/accused at this stage, as evidence has come during the course of the investigation that there is an organised nexus between the accused and the co-accused. There is a gang, its kingpin is the accused Shrikant Tyagi, the court's order read.

Shrikant Tyagi has got bail in sections 354, 323, 419, 420, 427, 482, 504 and 506 of the three cases registered against him. He is yet to get bail in the gangster's case. On the other side, a delegation of senior leaders from Samajwadi Party including former UP government minister Shahid Manzoor met Tyagi's wife and family members at their Noida residence on Friday.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) met the family as the Gautam Budh Nagar police allegedly misbehaved with Shrikant's wife Anu Tyagi and his aunt Ingla Tyagi when Tyagi was on the run.

"We met Anu Tyagi and Ingila Tyagi and heard their grievances. What Shrikant Tyagi did was wrong but the police should not have misbehaved with the women of his family. The police kept Anu Tyagi under custody for three days and in a male police station. Moreover, she was not allowed to even meet her children. This is mental torture. Even his aunt Ingila Tyagi was harassed in the name of interrogation and forced to go to many places. We have assured the family that we will raise our voice against these atrocities and fight for justice" said Manzoor.

He added that the SP demands judicial inquiry into the entire episode. However, officials of the GB Nagar police have refuted the allegations.