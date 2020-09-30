Shameful for society, country, govts, says CM

new delhi: Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke on the Hathras gangrape which took place on September 14 while the victim succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. He termed the heinous crime as a matter of shame for the country, government and the society. Delhi government's Cabinet Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also demanded justice for the victim.



"The death of Hathras victim is shameful for the entire society, country as well as for all the governments. It's highly sad that so many daughters are being sexually assaulted and we have not been able to protect them. The guilty must be hanged at the earliest," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman died at AIIMS hospital in the city after being raped by four men in Hathras district of UP two weeks ago. She was earlier admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh and shifted to Delhi when her condition did not improve.

Gautam while talking to the media said that the incident was heartbreaking. He demanded the convicts death penalty through a fast track court and Rs 1 crore compensation for the family from the Central government.

In a tweet he wrote: "Sad news has been received. Hathras' daughter has died in Delhi after fighting for her life. This Dalit daughter could not become the daughter of the nation. Everyone was silent on the matter. Why was there such a delay in referring to Delhi even after her delicate condition?"

The four accused have been arrested. Meanwhile, Maliwal also demanded for the death penalty of the accused. "In Hathras district of UP, rapists brutally raped a 19-year-old girl, breaking her spine and cutting her tongue off. Today the victim died in Delhi. Everyday, daughters are falling prey to hardship, but the administration is least bothered. The rapists should be hanged immediately," she wrote on twitter.