Shallow fog in Delhi, min temp 11.8 deg C

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The national capital witnessed shallow fog on Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 11.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the Met office said.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was 8.6 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory here, considered the official reading of the city, was 11.8 degrees Celsius early morning, according to the India Meterological Department.

The weatherman said, shallow fog was observed in various pockets of Delhi.

The Palam Observation station recorded a low of 13.4 degrees Celsius, according to IMD.



