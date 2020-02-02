Shaheen Bagh protest: Locals stage demonstration against closure of Kalindi Kunj road
New Delhi: A group of locals on Sunday staged a demonstration near the anti-CAA protest site in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, demanding the removal of barricades from the road connecting Noida with Kalindi Kunj.
The protesters demanded that the people, who have been sitting on dharna there for over a month to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, should clear the stretch as the commuters are facing difficulties, police said.
Senior officers, including Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Devesh Srivastava and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal, are at the spot monitoring the situation to ensure no untoward incident takes place.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Coronavirus outbreak LIVE: Second positive case in Kerala;...2 Feb 2020 11:15 AM GMT
No intention to tax global income of NRIs in India, says2 Feb 2020 11:04 AM GMT
India beat New Zealand by 7 runs in 5th T20I, notch up rare...2 Feb 2020 11:00 AM GMT
Mughal Garden to open doors to public from Feb 5 as fresh...2 Feb 2020 10:30 AM GMT
4 killed, 3 injured in accident in UP's Badaun2 Feb 2020 10:28 AM GMT