Shaheen Bagh protest an example of struggle between rights and duties of people: Naqvi
New Delhi: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday termed the Shaheen Bagh protest against CAA an an example of the struggle between rights and duties of the people.
"They (protesters) understand their rights but not their duties. I do not think one can achieve their rights by abducting (blocking) a road," Naqvi said at Indian Student Parliament event held at Vigyan Bhawan here.
"We will always be caught up in confusion if we do not understand our rights and duties," he said.
The protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), primarily by local women, started in Shaheen Bagh in mid December, has led to blocking of a road connecting southeast Delhi areas to Noida causing daily hardships to commuters.
