Shah attacks AAP as BJP drafts 240 MPs to campaign in last leg

New Delhi: Picking up the campaign pace, Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday addressed multiple roadshows and public meetings in various Assembly segments to show support for the party's candidates in these constituencies. Shah addressed roadshows at Moti Nagar and Patel Nagar Assembly constituencies in addition to holding meetings in the Delhi Cantonment area. The Home Minister said that the people of



Delhi had decided to reject the politics of lies and false promises and that this would

be reflected in the election results due to come out on February 11.

At Delhi Cantonment, Shah took aim at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government had promised to introduce free Wi-Fi across the city and provide security to women and bring 5,000 new buses. "But neither has he brought commandos here, nor has he fulfilled the promise of free Wi-Fi. And instead of increasing the number of buses, the AAP-government has reduced the number by 1,095."

Meanwhile, party president JP Nadda also went on the campaign trail to take the BJP's message to voters. He said, "I want to make clear to Kejriwal that this country is bigger than any election, any government, and this country will not forgive those who play with its security. Kejriwal and his entire team have been unmasked. The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply."

On the other hand, the BJP has decided to draft 240 of its MPs to campaign across colonies in Delhi, mostly populated with poor voters. These MPs will be spending their days till the campaign ends in the settlements, including jhuggis, populated mostly by poor voters, Nadda said, expressing confidence that the BJP will win the polls. Winning over poor voters, large numbers of whom are seen as a support base of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, has been a key component of the BJP's strategy.