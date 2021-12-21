Several schools reopen, some defer to next year

New Delhi: Several private schools in the national capital reopened on Monday after being closed due to high pollution levels, even as a few schools decided to start from January 3.



Last Friday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) allowed the authorities in the Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students of class 6 and above, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect.

"Greeted with blessings and enthusiasm, our students from grade 6 to 12 exhibited joy and renewed vigour on being back with their friends and teachers as they returned to school in a phased manner today. With all COVID-19 protocols and SOPs in place, classes have resumed," said Ritu Mehta, principal of Apeejay School, Panchsheel Park.

"Our top priority remains to keep our students safe. The overall buzz in the campus is an indication of the new normal," Mehta added.

The principal of another top school, who did not wish to be identified, said, "We have decided to reopen school from January 3 since not many parents were willing to send their wards considering Christmas and New Year. If the Omicron situation permits and schools are not ordered to close again, we will reopen in January."

Anshu Mittal, the principal of MRG School in Rohini, said, "Students were deprived of interpersonal interactions. With physical classes in place, other activities like sports events and co-curricular activities which were being remotely planned will now happen in their original format."

Earlier this month, the CAQM had directed schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the national capital region (NCR) to remain closed, allowing only online mode of education, except for the purpose of examinations and laboratory practicals.