Several anti-CAA protesters detained at Ramlila Maidan
New Delhi: Several students were detained at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital after they arrived there to participate in a march against the new citizenship law.
Police said they did not have permission for the march to Parliament.
The Young India Coordination Committee, which comprises members from various student bodies, had given a call for the march on Tuesday.
"We had submitted the application for permission on February 27. We were informed on Monday about the permission being rejected. It is a last-minute intimation," former JNU Students' Union president N Sai Balaji, who is leading the march, said.
A student said the police were detaining the protesters even if they were assembling in smaller groups. "We will now proceed to Jantar Mantar," he said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Family of four found dead in Goa apartment3 March 2020 10:22 AM GMT
Coronavirus: Visas Issued To Citizens Of 4 Nations By March...3 March 2020 10:18 AM GMT
Curfew relaxed for 3 hours in some areas of Meghalaya3 March 2020 10:00 AM GMT
All B''deshis living in Bengal are Indian citizens: Mamata3 March 2020 9:41 AM GMT
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reviews relief operations in...3 March 2020 9:38 AM GMT