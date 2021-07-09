Set up centralised scheme for timely payment of fees to govt counsel: HC to govt

New delhi: The Delhi high court has directed the Delhi government to set up a centralized scheme for timely payment of outstanding bills of counsel, who are representing it before courts, so that they are not made to run from pillar to post.



Considering the fact that counsel cannot be made to wait endlessly for clearing of their outstanding payments for the professional services they have rendered, there ought to be a proper streamlined mechanism which is centralised to expedite and make timely payment. , Justice Prathiba M Singh said in the order passed on Wednesday.

The judge directed that Law Secretary, Delhi government to hold a meeting with relevant departments for setting up the system and called for a report within four weeks.

This would ensure that counsel are not made to run from pillar to post for submitting their bills, getting the same approved and thereafter, for following up on payment from the department/authority concerned, the court opined.

In order to ensure that such a mechanism is put in place, it is directed that the Law Secretary, GNCTD would hold a meeting with relevant departments of the GNCTD and put up a proper centralized scheme for payment of counsels' bills, it ordered.

The Law Secretary is requested to join the present proceedings virtually on the next date in order to appraise the Court of the recommendations made in the report, the court said.

The order was passed on a petition by a Delhi government counsel for clearance of her outstanding bills.