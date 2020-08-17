Security guard killed by speeding car while cycling to work in Hauz Khas

new delhi: A 33-year-old security guard died after allegedly being hit by a car while cycling to work in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, police said on Sunday. According to them, the incident occurred on Friday evening near Jija



Bai College.

Farooq Ahmed was riding a bicycle to his office in Hauz Khas for night duty when he was hit by a car. He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma where he died on Saturday evening during the course of treatment, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

He is survived by his wife, a 10-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter, police said.

The victim's brother-in-law Manudeem said that he had received a call informing him about the accident around 7.45 pm on Friday.

The police were informed about the accident around 9.40 pm.

"Ahmed sustained severe injuries in the head and was put on ventilator. He died around 7.30 pm on Saturday. We informed his family in Uttarakhand about the unfortunate incident and they arrived here the next morning," Manudeem said.

According to the DCP, a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Hauz Khas police station and later section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was also added to it.