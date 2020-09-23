Season's last rainfall in Delhi may occur on Wednesday

New Delhi: Delhi is likely to receive light rainfall on Wednesday, which could be the last precipitation of this monsoon season, the MeT department said.



There has been no rainfall in Delhi for two weeks. The last time Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded any rainfall (1.3 mm) was on September 8. The capital has recorded only three rainy days this month, the lowest since 2016.

"Light rains are possible in parts of Delhi on Wednesday. Thereafter, there are very less chances of any rainfall till the withdrawal of the monsoon," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD's regional forecasting centre, said.

The monsoon is likely to start withdrawing from Rajasthan on September 26. Thereafter, it will recede from Delhi, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh simultaneously by September last week, he said.

Heat and humidity continue to trouble the residents. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature settled at 37.1 degrees Celsius, three notches more than the normal.

Delhi has recorded 80 percent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 104.2 mm this month so far.

Delhi recorded 237 mm rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years.

Overall, the city has recorded 576.5 mm rainfall against the usual 624.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season started.