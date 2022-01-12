SDMC to lease out its heritage buildings for commercial use

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation has prepared a plan to lease out heritage properties/buildings that have been deteriorating in absence of repairs and maintenance. The civic body is undertaking this initiative to conserve, restore and improve the condition of such properties, officials said on Tuesday.



Under the plan, the SDMC has decided to lease out one such heritage property located in the Mehrauli area. Officials said all these old buildings/properties are symbols of our glorious past and their deterioration will result in the disengagement of our coming generation from the past relating to them. SDMC, to conserve, restore and improve the condition of such properties, has chalked out an annual basis plan.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that under the plan prepared by SDMC, license will be given for a period of 20 years for carrying out activities like retail shopping, stockist and dealers of medicine and drugs, commercial offices, clinical laboratory, clinic and poly clinic, repair services, bank, ATM, guest house, informal trade, coaching centres, training institutes, restaurant and any other permitted use.

The civic body adopted the auction process for the first time for using these properties. Upkeep, maintenance, renovation and modification will be done by the user which will get property on lease, the SDMC will not incur any expenditure on this account. However, the SDMC will earn revenue from grant of license to use these heritage properties/buildings.

Suryan said that the licensee will have to prepare necessary drawings and designs along with structural stability certificate from a registered architect and submit the same to Heritage Conservation Committee through SDMC for approval before being allowed to use the property.