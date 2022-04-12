SDMC issues 144 notices to govt departments over mosquito breeding

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday issued notices to various government departments after it found mosquito breeding on their premises, an official statement said.



The notices were issued to the Archaeological Survey of India and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) as well as Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD), Irrigation and Flood Control and Delhi Jal Board (DJB), it said.

The civic body said mosquito breeding was found in Shamshi Pond at Qutub Minar which is maintained by the ASI, campuses of IGNOU, IIT Delhi as well as JNU, for which legal notices were issued.

The move comes after Delhi reported eight fresh cases of dengue in the last one week, taking the tally to 69 this year.

The south civic body said amid a possibility of spurt in the vector-borne diseases due to the rise in temperature, it has launched an intensive checking campaign against breeding of mosquitoes.

The SDMC has also initiated an anti-larval drive to control breeding in drains, water bodies, swamps and construction sites.

Under the initiative, anti-larval spray will be carried out for a week.

"A total of 144 legal notices (challans) have been issued against stakeholders, including Delhi government's Irrigation & flood Control Department, PWD, Delhi Jal Board, etc for mosquito breeding at their buildings and premises," the SDMC said in a statement.

During the drive, Culex mosquito breeding was found in pockets along edges of drains and water bodies which is causing mosquito menace.

The statement said, "In the south zone, breeding was found at Shamshi Pond Qutub Minar maintained by the ASI, IGNOU campus, IIT Delhi campus, NCERT campus maintained by the CPWD, JNU campus and GK-1 and NRI colony Pump houses of DJB for which legal notices were issued."

In Najafgarh area, mosquito breeding was found in Dabri Nallah, Roshan garden drain, three ponds of Ghumanhera and Kapashera drain maintained by Irrigation and Flood Control department.

"In the central zone, legal notice against AE (assistant engineer) PWD and JE (junior engineer) DJB were issued for mosquitogenic condition in Rajghat Nallah and reservoir DJB," the statement said.

High level of mosquito breeding was found at Najafgarh drain, it said.

According to a report by civic bodies, till April 2 this year, 61 cases of dengue were recorded in the city and eight fresh cases have been reported in the last one week.

At least 69 dengue cases have been recorded this year so far. For the January 1-April 9 period, nine cases were logged last year, six cases in 2020 and seven in 2019, while 12 cases were logged in 2018 and 15 in 2017, the report stated.