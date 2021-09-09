SDMC introduces web-enabled workflow system 'PRICE'

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has come up with a web-enabled work flow software in order to enhance preparation of estimates, and modification and approval of administrative and technical sanctions of buildings, officials said on Wednesday.



The software is being called 'PRICE' (Project Information and Cost Estimation).

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan, while introducing the system on Wednesday, along with Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said 'PRICE' will lead to preparation of estimates of buildings in an efficient and transparent manner.

He said that for preparation of estimates, regarding civil and electrical works of buildings, the SDMC has followed Central Public Works Department rate analysis (DAR) with cost index.

Now, the estimates preparation can be done for works under plan or non-plan head based on the head of account, the officials said.

Suryan said that 'PRICE' will also help in speedy approval of estimates which will reduce delay in issue of administrative and technical sanctions, and transparency and accountability will also be ensured.

The commissioner claimed that the SDMC is the only agency in the national capital which has launched this system.