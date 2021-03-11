SDMC introduces 191 new public toilets

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has now introduced 191 new public toilets in its four zones as part of the Swachh Survekshan Survey 2021 in an attempt to attain ODF++ (open defecation free)



status.

Being labelled as aspirational public toilets, the facilities are disabled-friendly, and have features such as unique ID, gender segregated signages, display of advertisement, sanitary napkin vending machines in female toilets, adequate ventilation facility, QR code based feedback mechanism, plants /shrubs in the vicinity of the toilet complex, low height toilets for children, well-lit premises, dustbins, mirror, soap dispenser etc.

The toilets have 24x7 water supply and electricity connection.

There are 61 of these public toilets in the South Zone, 50 each in the Central & West Zone and 30 in Najafgarh Zone. These Public Toilets have been constructed in areas like Paschim Puri, Madipur, Raghubir Nagar, Janakpuri, Hari Nagar, District Park Vikaspuri, Bindapur, Green Park, B-Block Market Vasant Vihar, R K Puram, Malviya Nagar, Lado Sarai, Kalkaji, Sheikh Sarai, Palam, Dwarka, Mahipalpur, Nawada, Lajpat Nagar, Greater Kailash, Green Park,

etc.

They will be maintained either by the civic body itself or by an NGO (Quess). The walls and floors are stain / graffiti free and regular cleanliness records will be maintained, the civic body has said. Opening hours are from 6am–10pm.