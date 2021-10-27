SDM visits Dasna temple priest to assess situation

ghaziabad: A day after Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad announced that he would go to the Ghaziabad's District Magistrate office along with his followers to meet the DM over the Ghaziabad Police's recommendation to initiate provisions of the Goonda Act against him, administration officials went to meet him at his temple.



Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati said that he received a phone call from the district magistrate of Ghaziabad, in which he was told that SDM Sadar will meet him and so he cancelled his visit to the DM's office.

A video of the meeting between the officials and the SDM showed Yati threatening the official and him saying he was "allowing" him to go as he is a Hindu.

Vinay Kumar, SDM Sadar along with other administration officials had gone to Dasna temple after some officials of administration talked to Yati over the phone.

While the saint claimed the meeting was cordial and that he had been assured that the administration would not accept the police's recommendation.

Narsinghanand has claimed that the police in Ghaziabad were trying to defame him as "he is fighting against Islam". "I have not a single case of corruption and other heinous crimes. All the cases lodged against me are fake and the result of politics. That's why cops have targeted this statement about women in politics in the report but that was not a statement made in public, and instead was a personal opinion," the priest said. He also stood by his comments on women in politics.

Yati also demanded action against cops from administration officials. Otherwise, he will stage a hunger protest outside UP CM's residence in Lucknow on Monday.

Vinay Kumar, SDM Sadar however, maintained that he had taken the charge of SDM Sadar only today and he went to meet Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati after he got the order from seniors.

"I haven't given any type of assurance to Yati and have taken the side of Yati for the case. The final decision will be taken by the District Magistrate only," he said.