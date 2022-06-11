SDM office at Preet Vihar gets new ACs following Gahlot intervention
New Delhi: Three new air-conditioners were installed at the public waiting hall at the Preet Vihar SDM office on Friday after Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot flagged poor services for people there during a recent inspection.
On June 3, Gahlot had visited Preet Vihar Sub-Registrar and SDM Office to inspect the facilities and delivery of public services to citizens there.
During the visit, he inspected the single window facility and reviewed various facilities and processes there.
The air conditioners in the waiting halls for the public were dysfunctional and were causing discomfort to the public following which Gahlot expressed strong displeasure with the officers.
"It is not acceptable that officers are occupying air-conditioned rooms whereas the normal public has to wait in the heat," he had said and instructed officials to install ACs in the public hall within a reasonable time frame.
Three air-conditioners were installed in the public waiting hall of Preet Vihar SR & SDM office on Friday and two more ACs will be installed soon. Along with this, the old AC has also been repaired, said the statement.
