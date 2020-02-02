Scores of people join protests against Citizenship Act, NRC

New Delhi: Day after a man opened fire near the protest site at Shaheen Bagh, scores of people joined in solidarity with the protesters on Sunday.



The protests were taking place amid heavy security, while organisers at the site requested people to not pay heed to any rumours.

"I request everyone to be calm and not listen to any sort of rumours against the protest. We will be continuing our peaceful protest," announced one of the organisers.

Meanwhile, many protesters said the fight for what is wrong is more important than the fear that is being tried to instill in the minds of the people.

Speaking to Millennium Post a student of Jamia Millia Islamia said, "BJP goons are going shooting people, but we the people will peacefully protest. Because they can't scare us, we will not move."

Hundreds of people from different walks of life gathered at the protest area, where for about 50 days women have been sitting against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC.

"We are secular, our Constitution says so. All that is happening to create violence shows how the current regime is wrong for this country," said a young woman at the

protest.

As protesters raised slogans, a group of artists came together to create a mural on the wall of one of the houses in the area. Since, January 27 a group of young artists have been painting a mural showing the famous dadis of Shaheen Bagh holding the Constitution, while slogans run around them.

One of the artist Shailu while finishing the painting said, "We are associated with an organisation and came together to finish this project inspired by the protests."

She said the owner of the house had granted them permission to paint at his house.

A 25-year-old man, identified as Kapil Gujjar, was caught by police on Saturday after he opened fire in the Shaheen Bagh area. The shooter was also heard saying: "Humare desh mein sirf Hinduon ki chalegi aur kisi ki nahi (in our country only Hindus will prevail)."

The organisers have, on the other hand, started checking every person entering the protest area.

"This is just a precautionary measure for many elements are trying to disrupt the protest," said Abid, a protester. Meanwhile, members of election commission also paid a visit to the protesting site in view of the recent violence.