School official arrested for sexually harassing 17-year-old girl student
New Delhi: A 53-year-old school management committee (SMC) member was arrested for allegedly harassing a minor girl student in northwest Delhi's Kanjhawala area, police said on Sunday.
The complainant, a 17-year-old girl, studies in a government school in Kanjhawala.
Pradeep, an SMC member of school appointed by the MLA, allegedly sent the girl unusual and vulgar messages on her mobile and asked her for sexual favours, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.
A case under sections 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the IPC and 12 of POCSO Act was registered at Kanjhawala Police Station against Pradeep.
Pradeep, a resident of Kanjhawala, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, the DCP said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Emergency in 1975 a black spot on vibrant history of India's...26 Jun 2022 8:20 PM GMT
Centre committed to achieve 90% conviction rate in crime cases: Shah26 Jun 2022 8:18 PM GMT
BJP breaches SP bastions in UP, wins both LS seats; AAP loses Sangrur...26 Jun 2022 8:18 PM GMT
Sinha to file nomination for Prez poll today26 Jun 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Eknath Shinde moves SC seeking stay on disqualification notice26 Jun 2022 8:15 PM GMT