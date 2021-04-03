Scholar-activist GN Saibaba removed from asst prof's post

Nikita Jainnew delhi: Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College has terminated scholar-activist GN Saibaba from assistant professor's post. Professor, a wheelchair-bound, 90% physically disabled activist was sentenced to life for his alleged connections with Maoists in 2017, and has been in the Nagpur Central Jail since.



His wife Vasantha Kumari told Millennium Post that she received the termination letter on Thursday evening via post.

"The university had earlier sent a memorandum after which we sent a reply. We have not been given any explanation as to why this decision has been taken. We just received a one word letter. Earlier, they had sent a memorandum saying they will take a disciplinary action.

"This was in 2016 when we replied how it is feasible for such an action. After three or four months they formed a committee where the governing body asked to terminate him and sent it to V-C for approval but it was pending. In 2019, we received the same memorandum asking us to give a reply as to why he should not be terminated," she said.

The activist's wife who is a homemaker said that in their replies they have been persistently saying that the suspension issue is pending in Nagpur High Court bench.

"This is a targeted attack on my husband since the BJP government has come into power. I am a housewife while my daughter is studying we are literally on the road. At this time they have taken this decision," she added.

On February 13, he tested positive for COVID-19. Kumari said that although he tested negative, his health has deteriorated.

"He is not well post his corona recovery. His diet which he was getting when he was positive has also been stopped," she added.

Despite several attempts the principal of Ram Lal Anand College did not to pick up the phone.

The decision has not gone down well with the students and the teachers' community, who have condemned the removal of the professor.