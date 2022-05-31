Satyendar Jain arrest: Sibal says PMLA 'weapon' that often serves not legal but political ends
New Delhi: A day after Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, former Union minister Kapil Sibal on Tuesday said the Prevention of Money Laundering Act under sections of which he has been taken into custody was a "weapon that often serves not legal but political ends".
Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in a money laundering case, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) calling it a political move ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.
He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a few hours of questioning, ED officials said.
Reacting to the development, Sibal said in a tweet, "Satyendar Jain, Arrested under PMLA for alleged money laundering. PMLA's misuse rampant. A weapon that often serves not legal but political ends."
Sibal, who resigned from the Congress recently, filed his nomination as a Samajwadi Party-backed Independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh last week.
He had said his effort would be to see all opposition parties come together on a common platform to fight the BJP in 2024.
