Sanjay Arora hands over ITBP D-G charge to batchmate before taking over as Delhi police chief

New Delhi: Sashastra Seema Bal Director General S L Thaosen on Monday took over the additional charge of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police from his batchmate Sanjay Arora, who has been appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner.



The 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officers shook hands and Arora handed over the baton to Thaosen at the ITBP headquarters located at CGO complex on Lodhi Road here.

Arora was given a ceremonial 'general salute' by an ITBP drill contingent before he donned the Delhi Police insignia and badge on his 'khaki' uniform and departed.

Arora, 57, was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner on Sunday by the Union government following the retirement of Rakesh Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer.

Arora's appointment as the Delhi Police chief came after the Union home ministry approved his inter-cadre deputation from Tamil Nadu care to AGMUT.

The Delhi Police functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and its officers belong to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

The new Delhi Police Commissioner is expected to charge later in the day at the police headquarters, a senior officer said.

Thaosen, an IPS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, was recently appointed the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) DG and took charge of the Nepal and Bhutan borders guarding force on June 1.

"He shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, ITBP vice Shri Sanjay Arora, till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or untill further orders whichever is earlier," according to a government order.

The about 90,000 personnel strong Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 kms long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of roles in the internal security domain.

Thaosen went through a quick introduction of officers and a brief operational review of the force after taking charge, a senior ITBP officer said.



