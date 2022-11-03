Sangam Vihar: Man shot at by neighbour over petty dispute

New Delhi: A man allegedly shot at his neighbour in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar for not involving him in the preparations of an event in their locality, police said on Thursday.



The accused, identified as Sunil Kalka (35) was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

A country-made pistol and an empty cartridge was recovered from the crime spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary.

Lalit (37), who sustained a gunshot injury on his back, was rushed to a hospital and discharged after treatment, she said.

According to police, Lalit was heading preparations for an event that was to be organised in his locality on November 12.

He kept ignoring Kalka who wanted to actively participate in the event preparations. This led Kalka to develop a grudge against Lalit.

On Tuesday, the accused went to Lalit's house to resolve the issue, however, it took a violent turn and the accused fired upon him, the DCP said.

The accused absconded after committing the crime and the police nabbed him after conducting searches at his suspected hideouts, she said.