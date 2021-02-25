Samyukt Kisan Morcha legal cell says 135 arrested, 35 bailed so far

New Delhi: Lawyers and volunteers working with the legal cell of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is tracking all farmers arrested after the Republic Day violence have said that as of Tuesday, as many as 135 people had been arrested from Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur protest sites in connection with the Republic Day violence cases.



Meanwhile, around 35 people have been granted bail by various lower courts to date, the records further showed.

As per lawyers, as many as 50 persons have been recorded as missing with no details available regarding when and from where they disappeared or whether they were picked up by the

police.

Moreover, around 40 persons have been missing from the Ghazipur border while a total of eight persons have been missing from Singhu and Tikri borders. "Two of the missing persons were found last week," a lawyer said.

Lawyers also claimed that they have received around 400 police notices to date, asking farmers to join the investigation with regard to the Republic Day violence and how the protesters managed to deviate from the decided-upon route for the tractor rally.

"We will be having a meeting where we will categorise the arrested protestors as per age groups so that we can file habeas corpus petition on their behalf in courts," said Advocate Vasu Kukreja, part of a legal camp set up at Ghazipur border.

Several legal camps have been set up across the three borders where lawyers maintain records of persons arrested, detained or missing while providing information to families about their kin.

Lawyers manning these camps have earlier said that they have been facing challenges in dealing with these cases as the police were "not cooperating" in providing them with information initially.

Now, in addition to these legal aid camps set up at the protest site, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, has provided a battery of lawyers to help bail out farmers who had been arrested for their alleged involvement in these cases.