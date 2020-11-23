RT-PCR tests rise as Delhi reports 6,746 new cases

New Delhi: As Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday launched the Delhi government's large-scale RT-PCR testing drive from Old Rajinder Nagar, the city's latest health bulletin showed a record 23,433 RT-PCR tests being conducted in the last 24 hours for COVID-19. With a total of over 54,000 tests, the Capital on Sunday reported 6,746 new cases as the death toll continued on its steep curve with 121 deaths added.



The mobile coronavirus testing vans launched by the Delhi government would extend free COVID-19 testing to residents. This comes as a move to ramp up RT-PCR tests amid criticism from all quarters.

At the mobile testing van launched at Old Rajinder Nagar on Sunday, more than 170 people, including Chadha himself, got their RT-PCR tests done for COVID-19 in four hours.

"At the mobile van, a person is required to only share their name, phone number and address to register for the test. The test result will be sent to their mobile phone within 24 hours," Chadha said.

Meanwhile, the city reported 6,154 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to over 4.81 lakh. As of Sunday night, Delhi had 40,212 active COVID-19 patients.

A total of 250 ventilators have been delivered to the DRDO hospital and are being installed. AIIMS has also started the process for recruitment of additional 207 Junior Resident doctors, an MHA spokesperson said.

And in addition, MLAs, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain and Somnath Bharti, and councillors went to the markets in their respective areas to distribute masks to those who were not wearing any, the Aam Aadmi Party said.

Addressing people at the M Block Market of Greater Kailash, Bharadwaj said: "Right now, there's no medicine for this disease (COVID-19) yet. Therefore, a mask is the only protection."

Cabinet minister Hussain also distributed masks in his Ballimaran constituency. Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti distributed free masks near Sudarshan Cinema Road in Gautam Nagar.

"If you love your family, then please maintain these precautions and wear a mask," Bharti said.

"There shouldn't be any confusion, such as the corona has gone. The pandemic is there and we all need to be very cautious for ourselves, and our family and friends," he added.