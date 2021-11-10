Rs 3 lakh assistance for rickshaw puller's 15-yr-old athlete son

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday provided assistance of Rs 3 lakh to budding athlete Lokesh Kumar after learning of his financial constraints through social media. He assured that lack of money will not be allowed to come in the way of prospering talent and the Delhi government stands by 15-year-old Kumar and will continue to support him.



"Two days ago, I came to know about the story of Lokesh. Today, I met Lokesh and handed him a cheque of Rs 3 lakh. The Delhi government will not let the lack of money come in the way of prospering talent. Best wishes to Lokesh for the future. Continue to work hard and make the country proud, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Lokesh, the son of a rickshaw puller, is a promising athlete studying in Class 10 of Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya, Sector-2, RK Puram.