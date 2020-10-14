Rs 20 lakh fine on North MCD for violating anti-dust norms: Gopal Rai

new delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday issued directions for imposing a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for violating dust control guidelines at the Bhalswa landfill here.



The minister said the North MCD had not been sprinkling water regularly to prevent dust pollution at the site. "I have asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to impose a fine of Rs 20 lakh on North MCD. The municipal corporation has been directed to immediately increase the number of tankers for water sprinkling,"

he said.

"We have issued guidelines for all government and private agencies to take anti-dust pollution measures. We have directed everyone to follow five directives. Action will be taken against anyone not doing so," Rai said.

The five steps are installing windshields and barriers at the periphery of construction and demolition sites, covering debris with tarpaulin, using a green net to prevent dust from blowing out, water sprinkling, and covering trucks carrying construction material.