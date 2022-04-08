Rs 10L cheque each to kin of two workers who died in STP

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of two workers who died after they fell into a six-foot-deep pit while working at a sewage treatment plant in east Delhi last week.



Sisodia visited their families, handed over the cheques and assured them of a job in the Delhi Jal Board, an official statement said.

One of the workers — Yashdev — was a resident of Biharipur in Delhi while Nitesh belonged to Bulandshahr.

"The void left behind in the families of Nitesh and Yashdev cannot be filled up by any compensation amount but the government will do everything to support their families.

"We will provide jobs to a member in each family in order to help them regain the track of their lives. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed me to personally meet with the families of the victims and asked me to ensure that they should not face any problem in getting the compensation."

Noting that the Kondli incident was "extremely distressing and painful", Sisodia said they will ensure the strictest punishment for those guilty.

"The death of the victims is a very painful incident. The government is getting the whole Kondli STP accident

investigated. Strictest action will be taken against the culprits.

"The Delhi government has made very stringent rules and regulations for cleaning of sewers, but sometimes contractors violate the rules and take the labourers into the sewer without following the safety guidelines. The Delhi government will make sure that no such incident is repeated in the future," he said.