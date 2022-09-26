Rohini's FSL kick-starts training prog on cyber forensic for cops

New Delhi: Rohini's forensic science laboratory on Monday kick-started its first training programme on the basics of cyber forensic for police personnel, officials said.



The training programme is titled 'Basics of Cyber Forensic and Seizure and Collection of Digital Exhibits from the Scene of Crime'.

The day-long programme is being conducted by the Cyber Forensic Laboratory cum Training Centre Wing of the FSL under the scheme of Cyber Crime Prevention Against Women and Children (CCPWC), Ministry of Home Affairs.

During the training, cyber forensic experts shared their vast experience in the field and imparted training on the subject.

Deepa Verma, director of the laboratory said one should be highly cautious while taking digital evidence in the collection, preservation, and transportation.

"He or she should be well versed with the management of digital evidence at an electronic scene of crime: how to recognise, identify, seize, and secure the digital evidences at scene without losing any valuable information," she said.

"Such type of training in laboratory is a part of facility addition and shall be useful in investigation of cyber crime," she added.

Sanjeev Gupta, Head of Crime Scene, said a computer system and its components are valuable evidence in any investigation. The hardware, software, photos, image

files and recognised information connected with the computer system are all potential evidence.

"Investigating officers without good knowledge and skills should not attempt to

explore the contents of a computer or other electronic device. This training facility shall enhance their knowledge," he said.

According to FSL officials, the training shall also be organised for the judiciary, public prosecutors and officers of forensic science laboratories.