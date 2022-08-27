Robbery committed with 'toy pistol' in a jewellery store solved, 1 held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has claimed to have solved the recent case of daylight robbery in a jewellery shop in Kohat Enclave of Northwest Delhi with the arrest of a robber, the officials informed on Friday.



The accused has been identified as Rinku Jindal (36), a resident of the Shalimar Bagh area. Cops have recovered 7 gold chains from his possession. "He used a toy pistol during the robbery which took place on August 13 in the jewellery shop, and later mortgaged a robbed gold chain weighing 76 gms in Muthoot Finance and took a loan of Rs 2,60,000 after the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Northwest Usha Rangnani said.

During the investigation, the team started working through the footage of the accused in CCTV of the complainant's shop and found that he was taking a plastic bag in his left hand and a pistol in his right hand. Something was written on the plastic bag. Through different footage, the team managed to find that 'pcmuniforms.com' was written on the plastic bag. Through Google, the office of pcmuniforms.com was found in Saket, Delhi. The team reached Saket and found that one store of pcmuniforms.com is in Pitampura. Later, officials of PCM uniforms identified the bag carried by the accused on CCTV and stated that they are supplying school uniforms in the same bag. Then the team started working in the surrounding areas of both schools through local intelligence to find any suspect residing in this area with the maximum possibility that his children might be a student of these schools.

Sources were deployed and one Rinku Jindal was suspected. His children are studying in the same school as Shalimar Bagh. His dossier was checked and was found that he was previously arrested on March 2, 2019 when he entered a bank at Prashant Vihar for robbery with the same modus operandi alone taking a toy pistol in his hand but he was apprehended by bank staff and customers.

He got released from jail on bail on December 30, 2019. It was also found through informers that Rinku Jindal has no source of income. Rinku was arrested on Thursday from the Haiderpur area after secret information was received by the team, Rangnani said.

During the interrogation, accused Rinku confessed to the crime. He further revealed that he indulged in online gambling. To earn more money, he planned to commit robbery in any jewellery shop, Rangnani added.