Riots victim claims cops beat him up, threatened to frame him in riots case

New delhi: A 25-year-old Mohammed Irshad of north-east Delhi's Khajuri Khas has now alleged that officials of the Delhi Police had stopped him and his minor brother near the Chand Bagh-Bhajanpur Majar, threatened to frame them in riots related cases and beat them up before letting them go on the night of February 19.



The Delhi Police, denying this account, has said that the two were riding on a scooty without a helmet or a mask and were stopped by on-duty policemen. They said Irshad and his brother refused to show documents, abused the staff and left the scooty there. He then came to the police station with another person, abused the staff again and left of his own accord.

However, according to Irshad's police complaint, filed on February 23, said that he and his 16-year-old brother Araan were stopped and when asked to show papers, asked the staff if he could show them on WhatsApp as he had forgotten to bring them with him. The cops disagreed and took them to a nearby police booth and beat them up before threatening to implicate him in a riots-related case, the complaint alleges.

The complaint, filed to the DCP of the north-east district, said that Irshad and Arman were then taken to the Dayalpur police station and beaten up again. "They checked my records and started checking to see if I matched any person wanted for the riots," Irshad's complaint said, adding that the two were released after his elder brother paid some money at the police station, as per the complaint.

The police are yet to register an FIR in the matter and had called Irshad to the police station to record his statement on Friday. This was the first time the police had called him to record his statement since the complaint was filed on February 23.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Sanjay Sain told Millennium Post that the two were stopped because they were not wearing helmets and masks.

In a statement, he said, "On 19.02.2020 HC Shafeeq Ahmed along with Ct Ashok were on patrolling at Chand Bagh Majaar and checking vehicles. During the cheking, two persons on a scooty were coming from Brijpuri side service road towards the Chand Bagh Majaar in a very ruff and tuff driving mode with no helmet and also without wearing masks.

"On this, HC Shafeeq along with staff stopped him for cheking and asked them to produce their IDs and ownership docs of scooty, on which they started abusing the staff and give threat to implicate the officer in a false case of corruption within the department as they have close contacts with the media persons.

"Again HC Shafeeq asked them to produce the docs and their IDs patiently but the two persons left their scooty and told the officer that now you will take our scooty to my house by yourself in an arrogant way and denied to produce any docs. Consequently, HC Shafeeq took the scooty in the PS Dayalpur and submitted U/s 66.1B DP Act vide DD no 100 A dt 19/2/2021. After some time those two people came along with a media person namely unknown to PS and verbally abused HC Shafeeq in an intimidating language saying 'I have taken off uniform of many police officials,' and after some time they leave the PS Dayalpur."

This statement was issued on March 4, more than a week after the complaint was filed by Irshad. The Delhi Police till this statement had not made this incident public.

Irshad, in his complaint, said that his brother was beaten up brutally by police officials. While at the police station on Friday, Irshad again told the officers that they could have challaned him for not wearing a helmet or not having the vehicle documents, but instead he was beaten up and threatened to be framed in a riots-related case, he said after coming out of the police station.

Irshad's shop and house were burnt during the north-east Delhi riots, while he said that he is struggling to make ends meet this has made him more mentally disturbed.