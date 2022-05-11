Right-wing group demands renaming of Qutub Minar

New Delhi: Members of a right-wing group on Tuesday recited the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Qutub Minar complex and staged a protest demanding that the iconic monument be renamed 'Vishnu Stambha'. Police said no permission was granted for the gathering and 44 demonstrators were detained and taken to a police station.



"Permission was not granted for the gathering. However, 50 persons, belonging to United Hindu Front and Rashtravadi Shiv Sena had gathered for the demonstration. Out of whom, 44 protestors were detained under relevant section of the Delhi Police Act," said Benita Mary Jaiker, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

International working president of the United Hindu Front, Bhagwan Goyal, claimed that the Qutub Minar is the 'Vishnu Stambha', which was built by the "great king Vikramaditya".

"But later, Qutubuddin Aibak claimed credit for it. There were 27 temples in the complex and those were destroyed by Aibak. Proof of all this is available as people can find idols of Hindu gods kept in the Qutub Minar complex. Our demand is that Qutub Minar should be called as Vishnu Stambha," he said.

The protestors chanted 'Jai Shri Ram', recited the Hanuman Chalisa and displayed placards reading "Qutub Minar should be called Vishnu Stambha", after the Hindu God Vishnu.