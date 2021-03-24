Retired Army man shot dead

new delhi: A 43-year-old retired Army man was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified men in the Jaffarpur Kalan area in Dwarka. Police are probing whether it was a case of mistaken identity. Police identified the deceased as Mukesh alias Fauzi, who lived in Jaffarpur Kalan.



Police said around 5.30 pm on Monday, Mukesh was singing along with his friends in a field of one Rajender near Firni Road in Jaffarpur Kalan, where two unidentified men came on a motorcycle and inquired them about one Rakesh. As per the official, Rakesh was not with them.

Police added that the man who was inquiring about Rakesh opened fire at Mukesh with a country-made pistol. He shot at Mukesh and fled the spot. Later, Ishwar Singh (60), a resident of the same area, made a PCR call, following which Mukesh's nephew took him to the nearest hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

As per the official, they are probing whether the accused had come to kill the deceased's brother but due to mistaken identity, they killed Mukesh.

Police have inspected the crime scene and recorded the statement of the eyewitnesses. The post-mortem of the body has been conducted and an investigation is underway to nab the accused men.

It is suspected to be a case of personal enmity, however, the exact cause will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused persons, police said. Mukesh was a retired Army man and had opened a grocery shop in his village, police said.