Restros roll out red carpet, customers remain cautious

New Delhi: Installing protective screens, conducting temperature checks, contactless ordering, and visible cues to ensure physical distancing are among the various measures taken by restaurants in the national capital which reopened with 50 per cent capacity on Monday after nearly two months. Dine-in facilities were barred in Delhi since April 17, when the first weekend lockdown was imposed in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection in the city.



"The measures in place include mandatory daily wellness and temperature checks for everyone (crew, customers and delivery partners), compulsory face masks, enhanced focus on hand hygiene with frequent hand washing and gloves for the crew," said Rajeev Ranjan, Chief Operating Officer, Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd, which operates McDonald's restaurants in north and east India.

"Front counters and drive through have been fitted with protective screens and ordering, payment and delivery has been made contactless to minimize human contact.

"All restaurants have visual cues on furniture and floor to help customers and employees maintain adequate physical distance and follow Covid-protocols. The customers will also notice foot-operated taps in the rest rooms," he added.

Restaurants in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar and Moolchand areas, largely remained closed or opened shutters for just cleaning the premises on Monday.

In the central market area, pan-India restaurant chain Pind Balluchi also reopened its outlet on Monday, but its manager said, dining services will practically begin from Tuesday.

"Today, most of the restaurants are cleaning the places, and a very few in our area have opened shutters. Small cafes have suffered huge losses in the lockdown and are still feeling cagey to reopen as people won't come out much due to fear of Covid," said Rajesh Rana, manager of Pind Balluchi's Lajpat Nagar outlet.

In Amar Colony, famous for its eateries that sell tandoori momos, only a few had reopened, with barely two-three customers in sight.

Mohammad Salim, branch manager of Barbeque Nation at Vivek Vihar, said dine-in will be started from tomorrow.

Jaydeep Mukherjee, Business Head, Smoke House Deli said, "While it is too soon to gauge a response, we are seeing smaller tables with groups of 2-4 people coming together".

"We are hoping for increased footfalls throughout the week. After over eight weeks of lockdown, there is a sense of longing for being able to go out and enjoy a meal. Our customers have observed our safety and hygiene protocols last year and are feeling safe to come back," he added. Mayank Bhatt, Business Head - SOCIAL, said, the response on the first day was positive.