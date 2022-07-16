Restaurant cashier held for blackmailing women

New Delhi: The Delhi Police nabbed a restaurant cashier for creating fake Instagram profiles of several women and threatening them to post their morphed obscene photographs if they do not make a video call to him, the officials informed on Friday.



The accused has been identified as Kapil Kumar (22) a resident of Panipat, Haryana. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Delhi, Sagar Singh Kalsi, a 20-year-old woman who is a resident of Burari given a complaint in the cyber police station alleging that she had been flooded with obscene photos and videos from unknown

numbers.

She further alleged that someone had made two Instagram profiles in her name and many other fake profiles of her female friends. S

he also alleged that accused had threatened to post her morphed images if she did not make video calls to him. Based on the complaint a case was registered under relevant sections and an investigation was taken up, the DCP said.