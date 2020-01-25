Responsibility of protecting Constitution lies with citizens: Kejriwal at R-Day event

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal read out the Preamble of the Constitution at the Republic Day celebration at Chhatrasal Stadium here on Saturday and asserted that the responsibility of protecting the Constitution lies with citizens of the country.



"We were gifted the Constitution by those who got freedom for the country by making huge sacrifices. It is the responsibility of 130 crore population of the country to protect it. If the Constitution is protected, the country will sail through difficult circumstances easily," he said in his address at the 71st Republic Day celebration by the Delhi government.

Citing the Model Code of Conduct ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal kept his address short.

"There are lots of conversations I have with you every year on Republic Day but due to the Model Code of Conduct, I will not be able to (do so) this year," he said.

The Chief Minister concluded the address with recital of "ham honge kamyab" song and slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Inquilab Zindabad".