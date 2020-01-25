Responsibility of protecting Constitution lies with citizens: Kejriwal at R-Day event
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal read out the Preamble of the Constitution at the Republic Day celebration at Chhatrasal Stadium here on Saturday and asserted that the responsibility of protecting the Constitution lies with citizens of the country.
"We were gifted the Constitution by those who got freedom for the country by making huge sacrifices. It is the responsibility of 130 crore population of the country to protect it. If the Constitution is protected, the country will sail through difficult circumstances easily," he said in his address at the 71st Republic Day celebration by the Delhi government.
Citing the Model Code of Conduct ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal kept his address short.
"There are lots of conversations I have with you every year on Republic Day but due to the Model Code of Conduct, I will not be able to (do so) this year," he said.
The Chief Minister concluded the address with recital of "ham honge kamyab" song and slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Inquilab Zindabad".
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
80L new voters added in draft electoral roll25 Jan 2020 6:03 PM GMT
4 children, teacher die after coaching centre collapses25 Jan 2020 6:00 PM GMT
Five months on, 2G services restored in J&K25 Jan 2020 5:59 PM GMT
Rajasthan Assembly passes resolution against CAA25 Jan 2020 5:59 PM GMT
Coronavirus: PMO reviews India's preparedness25 Jan 2020 5:58 PM GMT