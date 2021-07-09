Response sought on wastage of food grains, dry kit under CM scheme

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response from the Centre and Delhi government on a plea alleging wastage of food grains and dry kit purchased under the Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayata Yojana due to mismanagement.



By and large, there should be minimum wastage and maximum distribution of food grains to poor and needy, said a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh as it issued notice in a public interest litigation filed by an NGO.

The NGO, Sampurna represented by advocate Piyush Beriwal, sought direction for proper and effective mechanism for distribution of resources under the scheme so that all the food grains and items of dry kit, which are purchased at the market price using public fund but are yet to be distributed amongst the Non-PDS strata, are not wasted.

In its petition filed through Prashant Rawat & Associates, the NGO has alleged that Delhi government purchased the items in bulk without having any rational data and analysis and thus substantial part of the goods purchased under the scheme are still lying at different places in Delhi and are getting spoiled/wasted day-by-day .

It is further alleged in the petition that Delhi government purchased the items without verifying the expiry dates and/or purchased the items which are about to get expire.

..the respondent no. I and 2 (Delhi government) for the ulterior purpose have purchased the items without verifying the expiry dates of the items and/or purchased the items which are about to get expire. It seems that the concerned office bearer(s) of respondent no. I & 2 had played some mischief for unlawful gains and have committed cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of fund etc. , the petition said.

The NGO, in its petition, further argues that the Delhi government mismanaged & misappropriated the public money which is evident from the fact that the respondent no. l & 2 have disbursed the amount under the scheme namely the 'MukhyaMantri Corona Sahayata Yojana' from the public fund without ensuring the basic protocols.