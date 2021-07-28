'Resolve all pending matters within stipulated time or face consequences'

New Delhi: Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam in an internal review meeting in his department directed officials to resolve all pending matters within the stipulated time frame. The minister chaired a meeting with the district officers and other concerned senior officials of the Social Welfare Ministry along with the Women and Child Development Department in which he said that action would be taken against those officers who are seen slacking in their respective departmental projects.

Gautam spoke about his surprise inspections which he had conducted along with other officials across various district offices in the city and found massive pendency in pension cases dated since 2017. "This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated from now onwards. Now, every district officer will have to submit a weekly performance report of their respective district offices. In this report, the officer has to specify how many applications were received, how many queries have been raised and how many cases have been resolved. This report has to be positively submitted every Friday evening and will then be assessed by senior officers of the department," he said.

He said that strict action will be initiated against the district officer in case of poor performance. The Minister also ordered the district officers to resolve all cases in a time-bound manner and the reason for rejection should be stated only after following the due procedure.