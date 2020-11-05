Residents in Noida high-rises complain of complacency in enforcing COVID-19 norms

Noida: While positive Covid-19 cases are on the rise these days both in Noida and Greater Noida, residents from various housing societies have alleged that proper measures are not being taken for checking outsiders entering the colony, also the information of positive patients are not being provided properly which is posing a threat to them.

Residents' association have said that though administration is organising camps at various societies to detect positive cases, no proper follow-up is being done. Many who get tested through random sampling at government testing camps, there is no visit recorded of officials to take stock their condition.

A resident of a high rise society in Sector 137 of Noida said that no follow-up was taken by officials to record her husband's condition after he tested positive and discharged after being kept under observation for one day. "After seeing symptoms, my husband got himself tested at a government camp and turned out to be positive for Covid-19. He was kept under observation for one day at government's quarantine facility and was allowed to go home to remain quarantine for at least 14 days. However, no follow-up was taken after that," said the woman.

While residential societies have claimed to follow proper measures for scanning body temperatures of house help and other sanitation staff while entering society, there are also complaints that the maids and plumbers/electricians had visible symptoms of cough and sneezing.

However, the Delhi government has strictly prohibited the sharing of information related to COVID-19 patients with RWAs and other society groups citing breach of privacy concerns. This move was appreciated by the Delhi High Court.