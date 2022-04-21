Reshuffle of 42 IPS officers across AGMUT

New Delhi: In a major reshuffle, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday transferred 42 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to new postings. According to an official order, 42 IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre have been transferred and given new postings in Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshwadeep, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

Of these 42 officers, DCP Special Cell Pramod Singh Kushwah and Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who have handled several terror-related cases, have been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir respectively.

"Hargobinder Singh (1997), Ankit Kumar Singh (2013), Raja Banthia (2014), Hemant Tiwari (2014), Kushal Pal Singh (2014), and Harsh Indora (2016) have been transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi," the order said.

Bosco George has been transferred to Goa from Arunachal Pradesh. Vijay Singh (2005), Ravi Kumar Singh (2012), Vichitra Veer (2013), Ankit Chauhan (2013), Rajeev Kumar (2014), and Sandhya Swami (2016) have been transferred to Delhi from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it stated.

Amit Roy (2009), Mangesh Kashyap (2009), Sudhanshu (2016), and Sachin Kumar Singhal (2017) have been given new postings at Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi, the order said.