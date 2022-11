Resentment brews in BJP over candidate selection

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP unit is reportedly questioning the party leadership over the choice of candidates for the upcoming civic body polls here, with many party workers and leaders registering their protest and 'threatening' to withdraw support.

The Delhi BJP had on Saturday released its first list of 232 candidates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections with the nominees including 126 women, three Muslims, seven Sikhs and nine former mayors, according to a party statement. It said that the remaining 18 candidates will be announced later.

Party sources claimed that many BJP MLAs and MPs are upset over the chosen candidates, with the party symbol withheld on eight seats due to dispute over ticket distribution.

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha general secretary Teena Sharma tweeted a video saying, "What was the basis for giving tickets to these women? I want to ask this as the general secretary of Mahila Morcha."

In the video, she questioned the tickets given to Mahila Morcha president and another general secretary. She also alleged that she was denied ticket from Andrews Ganj despite her name being recommended by the district and state units.

Sources said some BJP MPs were also not happy with the way their recommendations in distribution of tickets for several wards under their parliamentary constituencies were not accepted.