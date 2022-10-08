Report presence of unauthorised agents on hosp campus: AIIMS dir

New Delhi: Cracking the whip on unauthorised people from private establishments who exploit patients, the AIIMS administration shared a WhatsApp number on Friday, urging the doctors and staff members to report the presence of such agents on the hospital premises.



According to a circular issued by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr M Srinivas, the security staff shall ensure that all such people are handed over to the police outpost at the hospital for trespassing and exploiting patients.

The information may also be e-mailed to director@aiims.edu, the circular said.

It mentioned that unidentified and unauthorised individuals belonging to certain private companies, hospitals, laboratories, radiology centres etc. are often seen roaming inside the AIIMS campus to seek monetary gain from the patients.

It is also learnt that they facilitate the issuance of OPD cards and admissions. These agents also divert patients for laboratory or radiology investigations to private facilities.

Some of them sell medicines, disposables, surgical items and implants, the circular said.

All such unidentified individuals, vendors and agents are strictly barred from entering the hospital campus, according to the circular.

"All the doctors, nurses and staff members are hereby instructed that, even on slightest suspicion of presence of any unauthorised and unidentified person in the campus or around the departments and areas of the campus, immediately report to the special WhatsApp number 9355023969," it stated.

The identity of the person who reports about such unauthorised people will be kept confidential and appropriate action will be taken to stop the exploitation of the patients.

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences will now get the facility of an MRI scan that is going to work for 24 hours and 7 days.

The new director of the institute, Dr. M. Srinivas has issued a memorandum. It is going to bring relief to thousands of patients, who have got long waited for MRI tests.