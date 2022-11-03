Renovate & open Basti Vikas Kendra in Khichripur: Dy CM

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conducted an on-ground inspection of the Basti Vikas Kendra located in Block 6 in Khichripur area and found that the Basti Vikas Kendra had remained closed for a long time and the locals of the area were not able to utilise it for their events.



"This Basti Vikas Kendra had remained closed for a long time and there was public demand for it to be opened for community events and programmes and for the use of citizens living nearby so that the facility could be utilised to its full potential," the Minister said.

During the inspection, the Minister also found that the centre requires renovation and directed the officials to work immediately on all aspects of the Centre's repair and open it out for the general public within a week, so that citizens can use it as they did before and organise various community events and programs in the facility.

"Taking immediate cognizance of this demand, the Basti Vikas Kendra is being opened again. In this regard, officials have been directed to renovate the facility, make all necessary repairs and open it out for the use of the general public within a week," he added.

The local residents said that the Basti Vikas Kendra had remained closed for a long time but it is a matter of joy that the Deputy CM has instructed officials to open it out by taking necessary and prompt action. People said that they will benefit a lot from its opening and there will be no need to go far for organising community events and programmes.

The Kendra in Khichripur was allocated to an NGO for operations and maintenance. The Basti Vikas Kendras have been set up by the government in various slum clusters with the objective to provide space for various social events as well as facilities for the people living in localities

nearby.