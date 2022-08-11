'Remove Waqf Board head for fair probe in corruption case'

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat demanding that Amanatullah Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by "bullying" witnesses in a case against him, sources at the L-G office said on Wednesday.



Khan, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Okhla, expressed faith in the judiciary and Constitution and charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scared of the party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and targeting to harass them.

"Modiji is scared of Arvind Kejriwal ji and constantly targeting his companions to harass them whether Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain or myself but let Modiji know we are not going to be scared. We have complete faith in the judiciary and Constitution," Khan tweeted in Hindi.

The ACB said Khan's "criminal and bullying nature" was scaring witnesses in the corruption case to come forward for recording their statements, according to the L-G office sources.

"People are afraid of Amanatullah Khan because of his bullying nature and past record which is preventing witnesses to make statement against him freely and fairly. Therefore, fair investigation can't be conducted in this case as long as Khan continues to hold the office of Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board," a source said, quoting a letter written to the LG office by the ACB.

The ACB has sought the removal of Khan till the probe was completed, they said.