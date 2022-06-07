Redeveloped Central Vista Avenue: CPWD to hire agency for housekeeping
New Delhi: Aam Aa The CPWD has floated a tender to hire an agency at an estimated cost of around Rs 28.39 crore for housekeeping and cleaning work of the newly-developed Central Vista Avenue, besides providing security guards on the entire stretch in Lutyens' Delhi for two years.
The redevelopment project of the Central Vista Avenue stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate is set to be completed in the next 10-15 days. According to the tender floated on Friday, the last date to submit bids is June 17. It states the agency will have to provide services such as housekeeping and sweeping for the entire Central Vista Avenue, including lawns, amenity blocks, underpasses, vending areas and water bodies, and deployment of security guards. There are around 1,580 red-white sandstone bollards, 415 benches, 150 dustbins, four underpasses that are part of the Central Vista Avenue where these works are to be carried out by the agency.
The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation's power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, the revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and a prime minister's office, and a new vice-president's enclave.
The bid document states that cleaning of roads, footpaths and vendor's area in the Centre Vista include the Rajpath starting from Rafi Marg to C-Hexagon to Canopy, Cross Roads — Rafi Marg, Janpath & Man Singh Road up to zebra crossing before first round-about on both sides of Rajpath , and C- Hexagon from Akbar Road to Ashok Road and all internal roads within parkings, CC path and granite footpaths/paved areas. "Contractor shall be fully responsible for any damage caused to government property in Central Vista by him or his labour in carrying out the work and the same shall be rectified/made good by the contractor at his own cost," reads the document.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata to inaugurate revamped Buxa Fort6 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Union govt planning to establish old-age homes in every district6 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Nadda on 2-day visit to Bengal from June 76 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
ED conducts raids against Jain6 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT
'Even small countries now challenging India under BJP'6 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT