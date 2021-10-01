Record rain makes Sept air quality best in 4 yrs

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 27 "satisfactory" air quality days in September, the highest in four years, owing to the bountiful rainfall this month, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

The capital gauged 413.3 mm rainfall in September, the highest after 417.3 mm precipitation recorded in September 1944 and the second-highest in 121 years.

The city recorded only three "moderate" air quality days in September this year as against 21 last year, 11 in 2019 and 16 in 2018, the CPCB showed.

There were nine "satisfactory" air quality days in September last year, 19 in 2019 and 13 in 2018. The average air quality index was 78 in September this year. It was 118 last year, 98 in 2019 and 111 in 2018.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". Delhi witnessed 18 rainy days and three heavy rain events in September this year, the highest in at least 10 years, according to the India Meteorological Department.